Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has failed to make an impact at the box office and has taken an exit from theaters in just a week. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has practically ended its run, incurring huge losses. For Lalettan, it was his second most expensive film of 2025 after L2: Empuraan, and it managed to make dismal earnings of less than 3 crores. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The fantasy action film was theatrically released on December 25, 2025. In the pre-release phase, it had poor buzz. Still, due to Mohanlal’s presence, it was expected to make a fair start. In actuality, it scored shockingly low numbers. Furthermore, the situation became worse due to highly negative reviews and poor audience feedback.

How much did Vrusshabha earn at the worldwide box office?

Vrusshabha started its domestic run by scoring a dismal 60 lakh. Due to poor response, shows were massively cut from the second day onwards, and eventually, the film wrapped up its run in just 8 days. As per the final update, it earned 1.65 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1.94 crore gross. Overseas, it made just 25 lakh gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the final worldwide box office collection is 2.19 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown (final):

India net – 1.65 crores

India gross – 1.94 crores

Overseas gross – 25 lakh

Worldwide gross – 2.19 crores

The Mohanlal starrer is a colossal failure!

Reportedly, Vrusshabha was made on a budget of 70 crores. Against this cost, it earned 1.65 crore net, thus recovering only 2.36% of the total budget. It ended the run with a deficit of 68.35 crores or 97.64%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 70 crores

India net collection – 1.65 crores

Recovery – 2.36%

Deficit – 68.35 crores

Deficit% – 97.64%

Verdict – Flop

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: Beats RRR To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News