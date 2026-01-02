The films currently running in cinemas will have something to celebrate as they step into the new year. The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, has surpassed the worldwide box office haul of Glen Powell-led The Running Man to achieve a notable feat in 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The thriller film opened internationally last weekend, and it collected strong numbers. The remains in the domestic top 10 rankings but dropped out of the top 5. It is on track to become a box office success despite the tough competition from Avatar 3, Zootopia 2, and even Marty Supreme.

The Housemaid at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Housemaid collected $2.2 million on its second Wednesday at the box office in North America. It was New Year’s Eve, and that spiked the box office collection by 50% from last Wednesday. The film has hit the $56.3 million mark at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $16.2 million, bringing the worldwide total to $72.5 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $46.3 million

International – $16.2 million

Worldwide – $72.5 million

Surpasses The Running Man to enter 2025’s top 50

According to the latest numbers, The Housemaid has surpassed the dystopian thriller The Running Man, led by Glen Powell, to enter 2025’s top 50 highest-grossing films worldwide. Sydney’s film has also surpassed the global haul of The Monkey and is now the #49 highest-grossing film of 2025. For the unversed, The Monkey collected $68.8 million, and The Running Man raked in $68.6 million in their global runs. Both films are Stephen King adaptations.

The Sydney Sweeney starrer has surpassed them both with its $72.5 million global total. The Housemaid is expected to earn between $80 million and $100 million at the box office in North America. The film was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Wicked: For Good Worldwide Box Office: Road To Top 250 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News