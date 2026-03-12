The Bride continues its disappointing run at the box office, and amid it is experiencing small joys by surpassing some notable films. For example, it has not only surpassed a Christian Bale-starrer acclaimed film but earned twice as much at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has The Bride collected so far at the worldwide box office?

The gothic romance drama, helmed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, has an ensemble cast, but it is not enough to sustain it at the box office. The film collected $791k at the domestic box office on its first discounted Tuesday. It saw a 55.6% increase from Monday, and with that, the film hit $8.3 million at the box office in North America.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Bride collected just $6.3 million internationally on its opening weekend. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total has reached $14.6 million after five days of release. It showcases the underwhelming performance of the Christian Bale starrer, and the film was made on a budget of $90 million. Therefore, the film is doomed at the box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $8.3 million

International – $6.3 million

Worldwide – $14.6 million

Earns 2x more than Christian Bale’s Rescue Dawn

Christian Bale is one of the finest actors in Hollywood, and his Rescue Dawn is a critically acclaimed movie released in 2006. However, the epic war drama was a box office failure. It received 90% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, which is 33% more than The Bride’s 57% ratings on the aggregate site.

Rescue Dawn collected $7.1 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. The Bride has earned twice the worldwide collection of Rescue Dawn. Since the movie is underperforming at the box office, this is somewhat encouraging.

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, featuring Christian Bale as Frank, the monster created by Dr. Frankenstein, was released on March 6.

