James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is nearing the completion of its 12-week theatrical run and is still playing on roughly 650 screens across North America. Domestically, the epic sci-fi threequel has already crossed the $400 million milestone, while overseas markets have contributed another $1.081 billion. With a current worldwide total of $1.484 billion, Fire and Ash trails its predecessors, Avatar ($2.924 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.334 billion), by a massive 49% and 36.4%, respectively.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $402.7 million

International: $1.081 billion

Worldwide: $1.484 billion

Although Avatar: Fire and Ash may fall short of its initial projections in the $1.5 to $1.7 billion range, it still ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2025 and the 16th-highest-grossing film of all time, just behind Top Gun: Maverick ($1.496 billion), according to Box Office Mojo. As it approaches the end of its ongoing theatrical run, the threequel has pushed the Avatar franchise’s cumulative global box office to around $6.74 billion, making it the highest-grossing trilogy in the history of cinema.

This raises an intriguing question: how much surplus has the Avatar franchise generated so far above its estimated break-even point? Let’s break down the numbers.

Avatar Franchise Budget, Break-Even (Estimated), & Global Earnings

Let’s take a look at the estimated budgets and break-even points (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule), along with the current worldwide box office totals of each film in the franchise.

Avatar (2009)

Budget: $237 million

$237 million Break-Even Point: $592.5 million

$592.5 million Worldwide Total: $2.924 billion

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Budget: $400 million

$400 million Break-Even Point: $1 billion

$1 billion Worldwide Total: $2.334 billion

Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025)

Budget: $400 million

$400 million Break-Even Point: $1 billion

$1 billion Worldwide Total: $1.484 billion

Based on these figures, the estimated surplus each film has generated over its break-even point is as follows:

Avatar (2009): $2.331 billion Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $1.334 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): $484 million

Combined, the three films have generated an estimated $4.149 billion in surplus above their break-even points, further cementing the Avatar franchise as one of the most financially successful film series in cinematic history.

What’s Avatar: Fire and Ash All About?

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

