The Bride opened to disappointing numbers at the box office this weekend. The film continues its slow run, earning poor numbers on its first Monday at the North American box office. It is a slow month, so the film is at least in the domestic top 5 rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The gothic romance drama, made on a reported $90 million budget, failed to gross even $20 million on its opening weekend worldwide. It is set to become one of the biggest box office flops of 2026. One reason the film failed could be that it wasn’t promoted properly. The budget is also on the higher end for this film, and, along with other factors, pushed the movie towards becoming a box-office flop.

The Bride’s box office collection in North America on day 4

Based on the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, The Bride’s first Monday collection dropped below the $1 million mark in North America. This is an underwhelming performance for a newly released film. The Christian Bale starrer collected just $508.7 million on its first Monday at the box office in North America, dropping by 67.2% from Sunday. After four days, the film has hit $7.56 million at the box office in North America.

How much does it need to be a box office success?

Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s film grossed only $6.3 million at the international box office on its opening weekend. Adding that to its domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit $13.86 million in four days. Reaching even $20 million could be a struggle for the film. According to reports, it was made on a budget of $90 million, and to be a box-office success, it must cross the break-even point, which for The Bride is around $225 million.

The film might not even reach $100 million worldwide. Therefore, earning break-even is unlikely. It is impossible with this reputation and negative word of mouth. It is a gothic love story about Frankenstein’s monster and his resurrected Bride becoming rebellious outsiders in 1930s America. The Bride was released on March 6.

Box office summary

Domestic – $7.5 million

International – $6.3 million

Worldwide – $13.8 million

