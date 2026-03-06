Christian Bale is widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, celebrated for his dramatic physical transformations and powerful performances. From American Psycho and The Machinist to The Dark Knight trilogy, The Prestige, and Ford v Ferrari, he has delivered memorable performances across a wide range of genres. His latest film, The Bride!, is now playing in theaters. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the box office performance of Christian Bale’s last five live-action wide theatrical releases, and the worldwide total the Gothic romance must earn to rank among them.

1. Amsterdam (2022)

Director : David O. Russell

: David O. Russell IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: $31.2 million

Plot: Set in the 1930s, the mystery thriller follows three longtime friends, a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer, who become suspects in a murder investigation. As they try to clear their names, they uncover a shocking political plot involving powerful figures and a conspiracy that could shake the nation.

2. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Director : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi IMDb Rating : 6.1/10

: 6.1/10 Worldwide Earnings: $760.9 million

Plot: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) faces a dangerous new enemy, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who is determined to eliminate all gods. To stop him, the superhero teams up with Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, who unexpectedly gains the power of Thor and becomes the Mighty Thor.

3. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Director : James Mangold

: James Mangold IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Worldwide Earnings: $226.3 million

Plot: The sports drama tells the story of how a determined American automotive designer, Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), and the gifted English race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) join forces to build a revolutionary racing car to beat the reigning champion, Ferrari, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

4. Vice (2018)

Director : Adam McKay

: Adam McKay IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: $76.1 million

Plot: The film chronicles the rise of Dick Cheney, who became one of the most powerful Vice Presidents in U.S. history under George W. Bush. The film explores his political journey and the influence he had in shaping key government decisions and policies.

5. Hostiles (2017)

Director : Scott Cooper

: Scott Cooper IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: $35.7 million

Plot: The Western drama follows a hardened U.S. Army captain who is reluctantly assigned to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family back to their tribal lands in Montana.

What The Bride! Needs To Earn To Rank Among Them

Among Christian Bale’s last five wide theatrical releases, Thor: Love and Thunder leads by a massive margin with $760.9 million worldwide, followed by Ford v Ferrari with $226.3 million. The remaining three films earned significantly lower totals: Vice ($76.1 million), Hostiles ($35.7 million), and Amsterdam ($31.2 million). For The Bride! to rank among Christian Bale’s last five films in worldwide earnings, it must surpass the lowest total on the list, meaning the Gothic romance needs to earn at least $36 million globally to secure a spot.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Send Help Box Office: Targets The Global Haul Of A Paranormal Activity Film That Earned Over 18 Times Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News