The Bride is a Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed gothic romance film featuring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale. The film will be released widely this weekend; meanwhile, the early reviews are all over social media. It is setting the stage for the goth drama, and to know what the critics are saying about this sci-fi film, you must stick to the end of the article.

What is the film about?

It is inspired by the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, which was based on Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein. Set in 1930s Chicago, the story follows Frankenstein’s monster, who asks Dr. Euphronius to create a companion for him. Together, they give life to a murdered woman known as The Bride, sparking police interest and radical social change.

The Bride’s early reviews on X

The Bride has been receiving mixed to negative reviews on the social media platform X. The opening-weekend box-office projection is also underwhelming. It will have to rely heavily on strong word of mouth to become a box-office success.

Film critic George Roussos writes, “Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale Are Magnetic Monsters in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Lumbering Punk Horror Trip – It’s a skewed feminist take-off on the “Frankenstein” myth that could have used more storytelling juice.”

Tomatometer-approved film critic Zach Pope says, “#TheBride is an audacious, unique, and one-of-a-kind idea that’s brilliantly brought to life but sadly doesn’t hit the home run it was aiming for. I LOVE the concept, I LOVED Bale and Buckley so much, but the rest of the film felt repetitive and overly long. I wanted more.”

The Wrap’s Sharon Waxman wrote, “Jessie Buckley Is a Scream in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Gothic Gangster Romance.

Slash Film writes, “Jessie Buckley goes big in The Bride!, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s messy, audacious punk rock monster mash that overcomes its flaws with boldness.”

Courtney Howard said, “#TheBride/ #TheBrideMovie is a showcase for filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal & Jessie Buckley to go buck wild & break rules. You’ll want to be on its wavelength.”

Don Kaye writes, “Director Maggie Gyllenhaal reinvents a classic monster story in THE BRIDE, but sewing together different genres like body parts doesn’t always work, even with Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale as the lead monsters.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal helmed The Bride, which is tracking to earn between $16 million and $18 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz starrer The Bride is releasing on March 6.

