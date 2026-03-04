Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, is gearing up for its theatrical release later this month. It is based on the novel by Andy Weir, who is also the author of The Martian. The 2021 movie starring Matt Damon was a critical and commercial success, receiving multiple nods at the 88th Academy Awards. The Martian opened with decent numbers at the box office in North America, and Ryan Gosling’s film might just beat it with its debut weekend collection. Keep scrolling for more.

The sci-fi adventure film was produced and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Ryan is also a producer of this upcoming movie. It features Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub in key roles besides Ryan Gosling. It has been released in North America by Amazon MGM Studios.

How much is Project Hail Mary projected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Deadline’s report, Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is tracking a $50 million start at the North American box office on its opening weekend later this month. It is expected to earn between $45 million and $55 million at the box office in North America in its opening weekend.

How does it stack up against The Martian’s opening weekend?

Andy Weir is an American sci-fi author whose 2011 novel The Martian was adapted into the 2015 film of the same name. It opened with $54.3 million at the box office in North America. The film eventually became a box-office success, grossing $228.4 million domestically and $630.6 million worldwide.

Project Hail Mary’s opening-weekend projection shows it has a chance to beat The Martian’s opening-weekend collection. Therefore, Andy Weir’s upcoming adaptation could outperform his previous adaptation, The Martian, and, if things go well, surpass the box office collections of Matt Damon-led films.

What is Project Hail Mary about?

The story follows astronaut Ryland Grace, who awakens alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of his identity or mission. As his memories return, he realizes he is the sole survivor of a desperate expedition to the Tau Ceti system to save Earth from extinction — and with the help of an alien ally he names Rocky, he must find a way to stop a catastrophe threatening both their worlds. Project Hail Mary will be released on March 20.

