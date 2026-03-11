Kevin Hart is best known for his stand-up and comedy films. Recently, he has also taken part in some action-oriented outings. But who knew the actor might incline toward horror, as seen in his car collection. Just like any guy, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor has had a love for automobiles from a young age, and following his success in the glamorous world of Hollywood, Hart has filled his garage with mind-blowing revving machines. Intriguingly, the actor has customized some of his cars, giving them touch-ups of Halloween films, DC villains, and more.

What lies in his extravagant collection? Let’s discover below.

Kevin Hart’s Horror-Themed Car Collection

1. 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner Michael Myers

While the serial killer didn’t exactly drive a highly acclaimed, classic Plymouth Roadrunner, but a 1978 LTD Station Wagon, Kevin Hart’s 1969 ride is named after the nostalgic stalker. It is a groundbreaking 940-horsepower, custom-built machine designed by Sean Smith and built at Salvaggio Design, a Wisconsin-based garage. The engine is a Hemi V-8 with carbon-fiber parts. The Halloween theme is evident throughout the car, with a custom black-and-orange color scheme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

2. 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Darkness

If you like American muscle, this is the one you will fall in love with. Designed by Camarillo, California-based Timeless Kustoms, the original body has been cut through the drip moldings. The car has also been pinched at the front and rear bumpers to enhance its aggressive stance. What truly defines the hotrod’s name is its striking Jet Black color. Moreover, the car has a custom air dam that gives its front end a low, scary appearance.

3. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Bad News

Camaros are one of a kind. Their throttle and power are beyond comparison. However, Kevin Hart made his personal car even more monstrous. The Bad News is already the best-looking Camaro ever to grace the roads, a 1969 model. With an aggressive front splitter and a rear air diffuser, the car is pure nightmare fuel. The engine is again a V8 carrying whopping 68 mm Turbonetics ball-bearing turbochargers. The car also has a 650-horsepower engine with a maximum torque of 680 lb-ft (921 Nm).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classic Detailing 🇺🇸 (@classic__detailing)

4. 1970 Dodge Challenger Bane

The beast in question, the 1970 Dodge Challenger Bane, is built by Dave Kindig and was first revealed at the SEMA Auto Show back in 2023. With a blown Hellephant engine and approx. 1000 horsepower, the car is gifted with 4S tires. The death machine has been customized in every way, from the hood to the seats, and the designers have also added a wireless charging pad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kindig-it Design (@kindigitdesign)

5. 1970 Dodge Charger Hellraiser

This ride here has a full-carbon fiber body, built by SpeedKore Performance Group. The car has a 1,000-horsepower 7.0-liter Hellephant V8 engine, attached to a Dodge Demon 8-speed automatic transmission. What’s interesting is that the car was designed by scanning the original 1970 Charger, then using a five-axis CNC machine to create molds for the new look. The taillight panel has been added as an extra, which is integrated with dual exhausts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blacklist Lifestyle | Cars (@black_list)

Which of these mean machines did you love the most?

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Kevin Hart “Bought” A $16.5M Eagle Named Jalen Hurts – Here’s The Story

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News