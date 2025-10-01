Kevin Hart is among the few Hollywood actors who have achieved versatility by donning multiple hats in numerous movies. From drama to action and comedy, he has consistently proven his worth. His exceptional comic expressions and rib-tickling actions even won him the title of comedy king.

Hart started his professional acting career at 22 with Judd Apatow’s TV sitcom, Undeclared. Since then, he has not looked back and hit multiple box office records, co-starring with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Here we have mentioned the top 5 highest-grossing films of the actor-comedian, excluding Little Fockers, which grossed $310 million at the worldwide box office but only featured Kevin Hart in a brief cameo.

5. Scary Movie 3 – $220M

Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video IMDb Rating: $220M

$220M Director: David Zucker

This is a parody film directed by David Zucker, and the third installment of the Scary Movie franchise. The story revolves around Cindy Campbell, who gets stuck with a mysterious videotape curse and an alien invasion situation. Kevin Hart played the character of CJ, who is a friend of George, and his comic one-liners and hilarious expressions left the audience in splits. Though he was in a supporting role, he entertained the audience with his funny banter. The film grossed around $220 million worldwide.

4. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 – $431M

Streaming On : Prime Video, JioHotstar

: Prime Video, JioHotstar IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Director: Chris Renaud, Jonathan del Val

In the second installment of this animated comedy film series, Kevin Hart reprised his role as Snowball after the first film. In the movie, Snowball has a change of heart and decides to become a superhero. He also works for the arch-nemesis of Sergei, the main villain of the installment. The film did reasonably well at the box office, and its gross earnings were $431 million.

3. Jumanji: The Next Level – $801M

Streaming On : Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5

: Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Director: Jake Kasdan

The adventure comedy film is the fourth installment in the Jumanji film series. Kevin Hart played the character of a player named Franklin Finbar, aka Mouse. In the movie, his character takes a hilarious turn as he assumes the form of a zoologist and a weapon carrier with the ability to communicate with animals. It was a box office success with a gross collection of $801 million worldwide.

2. The Secret Life Of Pets – $875M

Streaming On : Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5

: Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Chris Renaud (co-directed by Yarrow Cheney)

It is an American animated comedy film that revolves around the lives of the pets when their owners are not around. The film follows the bond between a spoiled dog named Max and a giant, unruly dog named Duke. In this film, Kevin Hart gave voice to Snowball, a cute yet dangerous and vicious rabbit, the leader of a street animals gang. The character of Snowball garnered a massive fan following, and people loved Hart’s voiceover. The film was a commercial success, with worldwide gross earnings of $875 million.

1. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle – $962M

Streaming On : Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5

: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Director: Jake Kasdan

This is an action-adventure comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan. It was the second installment of the Jumanji series and featured Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated for its epic humor and remarkable performances. It was a massive commercial hit and became the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2017, with a worldwide gross of $962 million.

What Next For Kevin Hart?

The comedian-actor will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix comedy film 72 Hours. He will also be part of Jumanji 3, The Leading Man, Ride Along 3, among other upcoming projects.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

All numbers have been sourced from Box Office Mojo.

