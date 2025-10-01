With a worldwide total of $264.9 million, Weapons is currently the fourth-highest-grossing horror movie of 2025, trailing Final Destination: Bloodlines, Sinners, and The Conjuring: Last Rites. Overall, Zach Cregger’s horror hit ranks as the 16th biggest film of the year (per Box Office Mojo), though breaking into the top 15 would require outgrossing Bloodlines’ $313.9 million haul, a target that is now out of reach.

Still, the film continues to post impressive milestones. It has already crossed $150 million domestically and $100 million internationally a few days ago, while also surpassing the lifetime earnings of several classics, including The Truman Show (1998), The Fifth Element (1997), Jumanji (1995), and Total Recall (1990). Now, Weapons is on the verge of topping another benchmark: the highest-grossing movie of Clint Eastwood’s career, Gran Torino (2008). The question is: how much more does Last Rites need to earn globally to outgross the film, and can it realistically get there?

Weapons vs. Gran Torino – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown for both films, with numbers sourced via Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $150.7 million

International: $114.2 million

Worldwide: $264.9 million

Gran Torino – Box Office Summary

North America: $148.1 million

International: $121.9 million

Worldwide: $270 million

As the numbers indicate, Weapons remains about $5.1 million short of surpassing Gran Torino’s lifetime worldwide gross. However, with the film already available on digital platforms and facing stiff competition from recent releases such as The Conjuring: Last Rites and One Battle After Another, the likelihood of crossing that milestone now appears slim. The final verdict is expected to be clear within the next few days.

How Much Profit Have Weapons Made At the Box Office?

Produced on an estimated budget of $38 million (The Numbers), Weapons needed to earn roughly $95 million worldwide to break even, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With its current global total standing at $264.9 million, the film has comfortably crossed that benchmark. It is estimated to have generated a profit of around $170 million over its break-even point. It remains to be seen how much more it can add to its tally in the final stretch of its theatrical run.

More About Weapons

Directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks the entire community. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

