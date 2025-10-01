With a current worldwide total of $37.6 million, Francis Lawrence’s critically acclaimed dystopian survival thriller The Long Walk is just a few million dollars away from entering the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025. At the time of writing, Wes Anderson’s dark comedy The Phoenician Scheme holds the 50th rank, with $40.2 million in global earnings (per Box Office Mojo).

This means The Long Walk must earn approximately $2.6 million more to claim the 50th spot. At its current pace, it is expected to reach this milestone within the next few days. Out of its $37.6 million global haul, The Long Walk has collected $29.1 million in North America and an additional $8.6 million from international markets.

As it continues its theatrical run, the film is closing in on the lifetime earnings of one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, Blade Runner (1982), which stars Harrison Ford. Read on to see how much it needs to earn to surpass this Oscar-nominated, legendary classic at the global box office.

The Long Walk vs. Blade Runner: Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo:

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $29.1 million

International: $8.6 million

Worldwide: $37.6 million

Blade Runner – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $32.9 million

International: $8.8 mil l ion

mil ion Worldwide: $41.8 million

According to these figures, The Long Walk currently trails Blade Runner by roughly $4.2 million. With its steady box office momentum and the absence of digital availability, the dystopian thriller is on track to surpass this milestone within the next few days.

Is The Long Walk Already Profitable?

Although the film was made on a relatively modest estimated budget of $20 million (per The Numbers), The Long Walk has not yet broken even and is only now approaching profitability. According to the widely used 2.5x multiplier rule, it still needs to earn an additional $12.4 million to reach the $50 million breakeven mark. While surpassing this figure seems well within reach, it remains to be seen how much profit the film can generate after hitting this milestone. The final verdict on its profitability is expected to become clear in the next few weeks.

More About The Long Walk

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among other cast members.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

