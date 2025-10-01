James Gunn’s DC Universe is off to a strong start, and Superman has now added another milestone to the list. After dominating theaters this summer, the film has gone on to break records on HBO Max, becoming the biggest streaming hit on the platform since Barbie in 2023.

Superman Breaks HBO Max Records After Streaming Debut

Once Superman arrived on streaming, the impact was immediate. Variety reported that the David Corenswet-led film gained over 13 million global views within just 10 days of release. That number made it the largest 10-day audience for HBO Max since the release of Margot Robbie’s Barbie in 2023. The buzz surrounding Superman has also given a boost to other Superman-related titles available on the service, demonstrating how the franchise is expanding its reach across various corners of the DCU.

The excitement is unlikely to slow down, especially with Corenswet set to return as Clark Kent in the 2027 Man of Tomorrow film alongside Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan. Fans are revisiting his first adventure while waiting for the next chapter of Krypton’s last son.

Peacemaker Season 2 Adds To DCU’s Streaming Success

Peacemaker Season 2 is currently streaming, connecting to events from the Superman film. That crossover pull is helping strengthen audience interest in Gunn’s wider DC Universe. For those who missed the theatrical run but have subscribed to HBO Max, the streaming debut has given them the chance to experience Superman’s return.

Superman Becomes 2025’s Highest-Grossing Superhero Film

The Man of Steel’s return to the big screen marked the launch of DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, and the response has been bigger than anyone expected. The movie ran in theaters for 70 days before making its way to OTT. During that time, it collected more than $615 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), earning the title of the highest-grossing superhero film of 2025. It even managed to surpass every Marvel Studios release this year.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $354.1 million

International – $261.5 million

Total – $615.6 million

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Was Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Not Fond Of Tom Holland’s Casting As Spider-Man? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News