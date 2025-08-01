David Corenswet is the new Superman of this generation. James Gunn, in his reboot movie, chose the actor to be the DC superhero as he wanted to cast someone who is young and can continue the legacy for a longer period. And well, Corenswet has been doing quite a good job at it. Superman is his first movie, which has broken many box office records and is still ruling the theatres. After graduating from Juilliard in 2016, he began his acting career with a few television roles.

Slowly, while honing his skills and perfecting his craft, Corenswet landed a few lead roles in Netflix series and movies. But Superman is his biggest break in his career, which has put him on the global map and made him popular worldwide. But before we talk about the success of his DC movie, here are the other box office collections of his previously theatrically released films.

1. Pearl (2022)

Director: Ti West

Ti West Where To Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video RT Score: 93%

93% Worldwide Box Office: $10.1million

Plot: After playing the lead roles in two Netflix series, The Politician (2019-2020) and Hollywood (2020), he featured in the horror drama, Pearl, which was released in 2022. In the movie, he played a projectionist named Howard. The storyline revolves around a young woman named Pearl, who is trapped on an island and has to care for her ailing father under her mother’s watch. However, what she truly desires is the glamorous life of an actress. When her temptations and repressions collide, something awful happens.

Even though there was quite a buzz, the movie couldn’t make an impact at the box office. Starring Mia Goth as Pearl, the film grossed $10.1 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $4.8 million.

2. Twisters (2024)

Director: Lee Issac Chung

Lee Issac Chung Where To Watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 75%

75% Worldwide Box Office: $372 million

Plot: David Corenswet was further seen in an HBO miniseries, We Own This City, and later featured in the disaster thriller movie, Twisters in 2024, a standalone sequel to the 1996 Twister. In the film, Corenswet plays a supporting character named Scott. The storyline follows Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos), who go on to test a groundbreaking new tracking system for tornadoes. When they meet with Tyler (Glen Powell), a social-media star who posts about his storm-chasing adventures, things take a different turn. As the storm intensifies, they encounter a devastating tornado, and how they fight for their lives is all about the movie.

Made with a budget of $155 million, the film minted a lot of money at the box office. As per The Numbers, it grossed over $372 million at the worldwide box office.

3. Superman (2025)

Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Where To Watch: Running In Theaters

Running In Theaters RT Score: 83%

83% Worldwide Box Office: $513.4 million

Plot: The biggest break of David Corenswet’s career would be playing the DC superhero, Superman, which hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Since its release, the James Gunn directorial has grossed $513.4 million at the worldwide box office. It is the first film in the DCU under Gunn as a reboot of the Superman film series. The storyline follows Clark Kent/Superman, who gets lured into a conflict between his home and abroad. While Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) tries his best to throw Superman out of the way, will his pet Krypto and journalist Louis Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) be able to help him?

Superman is still running in the theatres, you might want to give it a watch. Well, apart from these movies, David Corenswet has also featured in Look Both Ways, The Greatest Hits, and more, but as they were released on OTT platforms, the box office collections are not available. So if you want to watch more of his performances, stream them now on Netflix and Disney+, respectively.

