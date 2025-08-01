Superman struggles to hit this major milestone at the North American box office. It might be because of the latest MCU release, but the DCU movie still has strong legs. It will achieve its target before hitting its fourth Friday. James Gunn’s film is one of the biggest dailies of the year and among the DC movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

James Gunn crossed a significant milestone in his career owing to the latest film’s strong box office performance. The cumulative total of his directed films crossed the $3 billion mark worldwide recently. The DCU movie has been surpassing several superhero movies, leaving a mark behind, and it has the potential to become the highest-grossing solo Clark Kent movie worldwide as well.

Superman’s box office collection on day 20 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, collected a strong $3 million on its third Wednesday. It has recorded the fourth-biggest third Wednesday in the history of DC movies. It witnessed a dip of -54.8% from last Wednesday. The film has also recorded the third-biggest third Wednesday among 2025 releases, beating A Minecraft Movie’s $2.2 million and Jurassic World Rebirth’s $2.7 million.

Check out the biggest 3rd Wednesdays for DC movies at the domestic box office

The Dark Knight – $5.1 million Wonder Woman – $3.8 million The Dark Knight Rises – $3.7 million Superman – $3 million The Batman – $2.8 million Joker – $2.5 million Man of Steel – $2.4 million Batman Begins – $2.3 million Aquaman – $2.1 million Suicide Squad – $1.8 million

Missed $300 million milestone by a whisker

After 20 days in theaters, Superman has hit $299.69 million at the domestic box office. It missed the $300 million milestone by a hair on its third Wednesday. The DCU movie crossed that mark on Thursday as we await the official data to roll out. This David Corenswet-led movie will be the highest-grossing solo Superman movie ever at the domestic box office.

More about the film

This James Gunn directorial is getting close to hitting the break-even point worldwide. The film, made on a budget of $225 million, is tracking to earn $370 million to $405 million at the domestic box office. Globally, it is expected to cross $700 million as well. Superman, released on July 11, is running successfully at the theaters.

Box Office Summary

North America – $299.7 million

International – $223.0 million

Worldwide – $522.7 million

