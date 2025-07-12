Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, is being widely praised for its performances. James Gunn’s movie is restoring faith among DC fans. The movie is headed for a glorious opening weekend domestically and worldwide, but do you know how much the leading cast got paid for their roles? A latest report has spilled the beans on their estimated paychecks, and the villain took home the lion’s share. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has collected one of the highest previews among DC films. After much backlash from Henry Cavill fans, the film is getting positive reviews upon release from critics and audiences alike. Apart from David, Rachel, and Nicholas, the film also features Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced in supporting roles.

Superman’s leading cast members’ salaries revealed!

David Corenswet

According to Puck News’s report via ScreenRant, the star of James Gunn‘s DCU movie, Superman, David Corenswet, received $750K for his role. The actor is known for leading roles in The Politician, Pearl, and Hollywood before landing this role. He was also in a supporting role in the 2024 hit Twisters, which featured Glen Powell in the leading role. This movie will be considered a breakthrough in his career.

Rachel Brosnahan

Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane in Gunn’s movie. People have praised her chemistry with Corenswet. Some of her other movies include I’m Your Woman, The Finest Hours, and more. However, she is popular and has won awards for the series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Although she is a known face, she is not so popular that she would be the highest-paid in the cast, as she, too, reportedly received $750K for her role.

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in this movie and has probably showcased the best portrayal of the DC villain. He has been part of many tentpole multi-starrer movies, and the most notable ones are the X-Men movie and Mad Max: Fury Road. He did a great job as Lex in Superman as well. He is the most experienced among the three in the leading cast, hence the highest-paid. Hoult has reportedly been paid $2 million for the villainous role, which is 33% more than the combined salaries of Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet.

However, the report does not reveal the salaries of the remaining cast members. James Gunn’s Superman, which was released on July 11, is expected to earn $130 million—$140 million on its opening weekend in North America.

