Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Sadia Khateeb, continues to move slowly. Due to a lack of pre-release buzz and awareness, the film registered a slow start of below 1 crore at the Indian box office. On day 2, it displayed growth in collections, but overall numbers are still much lower, and it needs a major turnaround in the upcoming days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Daadi Ki Shaadi earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The family comedy drama was released in theaters on Friday (May 8). It opened at just 60 lakh, and yesterday, on the first Saturday, it scored an estimated 1.15 crore, showing a jump of 91.66%. While the jump looks impressive, it didn’t make much impact, as the overall numbers are very low. The 2-day collection now stands at 1.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 2.06 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 60 lakh

Day 2 – 1.15 crore

Total – 1.75 crore

Daadi Ki Shaadi is in danger!

Daadi Ki Shaadi was made on a good enough budget, and considering the face value of Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, it was expected to see some footfalls. However, there’s no urgency at all among the audience, and though word of mouth has been decent, the film is likely to go unnoticed. Even if it sees steady numbers on weekdays, the film will remain low on collections, making it a box-office disappointment.

On OTT, Daadi Ki Shaadi might find some reception, but as far as the theatrical run is considered, things are looking dull. It won’t be a shocker if the film wraps up below the 10 crore mark in net collections.

More about the film

The comedy drama is directed by Ashish R Mohan and produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Akshit Lahoria, Gurjot Singh, Ginni Chatrath, and Komal Shahani. It is co-produced by Hiren Gandhi, Azmat Jagmag, Sandesh Agrawal, and Ginni Kapil Sharma. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 9.7 out of 10, with 1.2K+ votes.

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