They say your struggling period defines your path to success. The same goes for comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who had started his comedy career as a contestant in many comedy reality TV shows. Now, a throwback video on Reddit has been going viral from Sharma’s struggling days, wherein he was seen as a contestant on Comedy Circus.

The video has not only judges Saroj Khan, Javed Jaffrey and Javed Akhtar being unimpressed with his comedy but also host, Sajid Khan also mocking him. It shows Saroj taking a dig at Kapil Sharma, twisting his body to portray a school boy in his comedy set. She also says how his set was similar to his co-contestants Rajiv Thakur and Chandan Prabhakar.

A nervous Kapil Sharma takes her dig sportingly and says he wanted to impress a choreographer like her, thus he gave that twist to his body. However, an unimpressed Saroj Khan does not look amused and gives him a mere 4 out of 10. Kapil further takes the same sportingly and says he has been consistently getting low scores for his comedy.

Furthermore, Javed Jaffrey gives Kapil Sharma an even lower score of 3.5 out of 10. Javed Akhtar also says that he agrees with Saroj Khan that Kapil’s twisting his body for the comedy set was not very impressive. It does not stop here and Sajid Khan goes on to mock the comedian-actor.

Sajid Khan tells Kapil Sharma that he should not think of getting more than 2 marks for his comedy performances. We can see The Kapil Sharma Show star getting a little nervous and dejected at this. Fans became emotional on seeing this and observed how far Sharma has come today.

One of the netizens stated, “Quite some journey. Kapil Sharma is today one of the highest tax-paying celebs in India.” Another user said, “The only thing I feel watching this is happy about is how Kapil has made it so far in life.” A fan added, “The good part is where Kapil is now and where Sajid Khan is.”

Many other fans beamed at how Kapil Sharma had the last laugh after his comedy being mocked during his struggling days. This is truly the testimony to his trials and tribulations to become the ‘King Of Comedy’ today. Well, as they say, always take your struggling days with a pinch of salt because you never know, what the future holds for you.

Take A Look At The Throwback Video

