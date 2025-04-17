Rubina Dilaik reunited with her Bigg Boss 14 rival Jasmin Bhasin on the sets of Laughter Chefs 2. Reportedly, Jasmin will be seen in some of the episodes of the culinary-based comedy show. For those who have followed their season know that Rubina and Jasmin started off as good friends but their bond went completely downhill from the second half of the show. However, with this unexpected reunion, fans have been expressing their delight for the same.

One of the fans stated, “I’m all seated for Rubi-Jas reunion. Bigg Boss did dirty to this sisterly bond and now they deserved a good closure. Or beginning of something even more beautiful.”

Another netizen said, “This is healing my Bigg Boss 14 heart. I’m calling it, Laughter Chefs 2 is literally what Bigg Boss 14 should have ended as in terms of friendships. The winner being Rubi.”

A user jokingly said, “Aly Goni Ne Bana Di Jodi.” For the unversed, despite Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship turning sour, the former remained in good terms with Jasmin’s beau and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni. A fan furthermore joked, “We go Rubina-Jasmin reunion before GTA 6.”

I am all seated for Rubi-Jas reunion, BB did dirty to this sisterly bond and now they deserved a good closure or beginning of something even more beautiful. 💚🧿#RubinaDilaik #LaughterChefs2 https://t.co/toyTDCwxDy — Yaad🥤 (@Anordinaryyyguy) April 15, 2025

THIS IS HEALING MY BB14 HEART. I’m calling it LCS2 is literally what BB14 should have ended as in terms of friendships- the winner being Rubi 🧏🏻‍♀️🤍 https://t.co/hAwmWWe1bZ — 🦢 (@blabberandedits) April 15, 2025

We got Rubina Jasmin reunion before GTA 6 #RubinaDilaik #LaughterChefsS2 pic.twitter.com/kjZf7jpjP1 — Rubina Dilaik Official FC 💎 (@Rubina_OFC_) April 15, 2025

A netizen went on to say, “Bigg Boss 14 Ne Jo Rishta Bigada Hai, Laughter Chefs 2 Mein Woh Rishtey Jud Rahe They. Rubina-Rahul/Rubina-Jasmin.”

A user added, “Aww, finally after freaking 5 years. This can look really funny and cute too. Life moves on and so do we. Its nice to see everyone together in one frame.”

Another fan said, “I love this picture so much! After how many years now? I’m so glad they have patched up.”

Reportedly, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni will be appearing in some of the episodes of Laughter Chefs 2. It will be interesting to witness Jasmin’s camaraderie with Rubina Dilaik on the show. For the unversed, Rubina is also paired with her another Bigg Boss 14 nemesis Rahul Vaidya and the duo seem to have buried all the negativity with fans loving their chemistry on Laughter Chefs 2.

