After Bigg Boss 18, a new show has replaced the slot, and in my opinion, this is so much better than the cringe content Salman Khan’s show offered. Laughter Chefs season 2 has arrived with a bang, and honestly, I had very few expectations from this season since I was a fan of the first season and believed that the new cast might be that organically funny!

The first season of the show features six pairs – Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijalani – Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni – Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh – Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma and if you haven’t watched it, you definitely can binge it some weekend since it is a laughter riot!

Second season retained some of them and mixed the lot with a lot of Bigg Boss contestants. But the start of this new season is also organically funny with Elvish Yadav – Abdu Rozik, Abhishek Kumar – Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra and Rubina Dilaik, joining the OG cast!

The premiere of the second season was impressive and a laughter riot. Now, do not get me wrong, it is not at all funny to see people struggle with cooking – a skill set that is basic for men and women alike in this country. In fact, it is endearing to see them struggle but still try to make the delicacies they have been assigned.

What is funny is the ‘do not care’ attitude when it comes to cooking, and none of them realizing that replacing milk powder with corn flour is a blunder and nothing like ‘Gud Ke Laddoo’ exists as Abhishek and Samarth struggled to make it in the premiere episode!

While it was scary that the contestants almost set the stage on fire not once but twice, in fact, for the second time, it was scarier with Mannara burning her sleeves as Sudesh Lehri jumped to the rescue. But this entertainment dose that started on fire looks very promising!

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: OTT Verdict: Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36 Misses Rank #1 By 1.2 Million Views – Guess The Most-Viewed Hindi Film (2024)?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News