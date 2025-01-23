The year 2025 has started on a good note for the streaming world with the arrival of two brilliantly made web series – Black Warrant streaming on Netflix and Paatal Lok season 2 streaming on Prime Video. However, when it comes to viewership, both of them got a lukewarm response in their debut week.

65% Lesser Views Than Panchayat

In its debut week, Jaideep Ahlawat’s web series failed to match the opening week numbers of two of the biggest web series that arrived with their new seasons on Prime Video in 2024. While Panchayat season 3 garnered 12 million views in its opening week when it arrived in May 2024, Mirzapur season 3 arrived in July 2024 and garnered 11.7 million views in its opening week.

Paatal Lok OTT Verdict

Starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh, the second season of Prime Video’s crime drama arrived on the platform on January 17. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of Jan 13-19, 2025, estimated based on audience research, Paatal Lok garnered 4.2 million views within two days of its arrival.

About Paatal Lok

The web series created by Sudip Sharma has been rated 8.1 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the web series says, “Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, the haggard, unlikely hero, investigates a high-profile murder case that leads him to remote corners of North-East India, where he battles powerful forces and personal tragedies in his pursuit of truth.”

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show). The debut week viewership numbers are for an entire week, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week, being calculated weekly, not day-wise.

