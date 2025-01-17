Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag & others

Creator: Sudip Sharma

Director: Avinash Arun

Streaming On: Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 8 episodes of 40 minutes each

Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

“Hum Gully cricket ke launde hain Chaudhary aur yahan World Cup chal raha hai,” says Virk to his subordinate Hathiram Chaudhary in one of the scenes. And it summarizes the entire premise and complexities of the new season of Paatal Lok. The story starts from the ‘gully’ of Jamna Paar Thana of Delhi and reaches the boundaries of Damipur in Nagaland.

Season 2 of the web series starts exactly where season 1 ended and takes the story forward, with Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram Chaudhary still playing the underdog who, unfortunately, has been having a stagnant career in the Jamna Paar Thana despite cracking a brilliant case in season 1.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary’s junior Ansari is now a decorated IPS officer who solves high profile cases. Even his senior Virk, is now an officer in the Narcotics. This probably depicts all of Chaudhary’s associates moving to heaven while he still stays in Paatal Lok, a hell he has not chosen but the Hell that chose him as its resident.

Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: Script Analysis:

The season starts bang on with a murder and the three officers Virk, Chaudhary and Ansari, crossing each other’s paths with three different cases, all connecting to one. Ansari, insists his seniors and bring Chaudhary on board to solve this case that takes the story straight to Nagaland after the death of one of the celebrated business leaders of the state, looking for political ties and opportunities in Delhi.

What follows next is a lot of suspects getting involved in the murder of Thom, with one of the prime suspects being a Nagaland girl called Rose. The entire story, which starts as a murder investigation, branches out ferociously, leading to another hell that awaits in Nagaland for Hathiram Chaudhary and Ansari, joined by Tillotama Shome, playing a local officer in Nagaland.

Sudip Sharma weaves a huge world that involves power play, politics, corruption, class divide and major existential issues in Nagaland. And he builds this world with utmost honesty and so much conviction that nothing seems superficial. We all become a part of this world, trying to code and decode every single move and getting anxious with every single reveal that might put Hathiram Chaudhary and Ansari’s life in danger.

Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Obviously, Jaideep Ahlawat is the ruler of this Hell. But interestingly, he is a man from heaven trying to breathe through Hell and make it a better place. Who knows, he might make it heaven some day, but currently he has decided to be the ‘Permanent Nivasi of Paatal Lok’ as he claims in one of the scenes.

Ishwak Singh’s Ansari plays the perfect companion to Chaudhary. In fact, their relationship arc and the junior-senior swap over a season, making them call each other Sir, is the warmest professional and personal relationship arc that makes you feel good and root for them as a team. Two men not pulling each other down and paving the way for each other’s professional excellence is something we rarely see on-screen or off-screen!

The other characters in the series, including Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, and others, provide solid support to the story.

Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: What Works:

In its entirety, the web series works brilliantly with its premise, setting a bigger and better world this time. A more brutal and raw world that lies at the roots of the darker side of the political system, which is corrupt and rotten. While the first season explored Hell from the perspective of its residents and what makes them a resident of Hell, season 2 is a more brutal commentary on today’s society and hints that we all live in Hell. In fact, there is no heaven in today’s world, and all the good people live in hell, but all the bad people make it the true hell.

In one of the scenes two female characters discuss – Aren’t we all paying for the sins for our men? And it hits deep. Probably, it is our sins that make the world we live in Paatal lok. Fighting demons is not easy, but surrendering to our demons is what Sudip Sharma’s series talks about and it talks so much sense.

Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

There is nothing that you might point out specifically that did not work for this web series. But what was left unexplored was Hathiram Chaudhary‘s personal arc despite Gul Panag holding that fort very strongly. We might see that side more in the next season as Hathiram Chaudhary decides to retire by the end of this season.

Paatal Lok Season 2 Review: Last Words:

The web series is a true depiction of the hell we all reside in. However, the series is not about hell, but fighting to not live in hell, and one of the characters in Nagaland sums it all up – We need hope; we all deserve hope! Well, truly it is the hope that keeps us going throughout. Hope of a better world. The hope of a better hell, if not heaven. But hope to walk upwards and higher, just like this web series!

4 stars.

