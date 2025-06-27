Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush starrer Kuberaa is enjoying a good run at the box office. It recently entered the 100 crore club worldwide. Along with that, the crime drama has emerged as the 5th Tollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for day 7 collections!

How much has Kuberaa earned in week 1?

As per Sacnilk, Kuberaa has concluded its first week earning 68.84 crore net, which is about 81.23 crores in gross earnings. As per Sacnilk, it added 3.19 crores on day 7, witnessing another 28% decline compared to 4 crores earned on Wednesday.

Take a look at the week 1 box office breakdown of Kuberaa below:

Day 1: 14.75 crores

Day 2: 16.5 crores

Day 3: 17.35 crores

Day 4: 6.80 crores

Day 5: 5.85 crores

Day 6: 4.40 crores

Day 7: 3.19 crores

Total: 68.84 crores

Kuberaa vs Top 10 Tollywood grossers of 2025 in India

Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Dhanush’s film is now the 5th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. It has surpassed Thandel, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 66.06 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Kuberaa: 68.84 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores Court: State vs A Nobody: 40.64 crores Single: 26.71 crores Bhairavam: 15.79 crores

The next target is to surpass HIT 3 (81 crores) and steal its #4 spot.

Kuberaa Budget Recovery

The Indian crime drama is made on a big budget of 120 crores. In the first week, the makers have been able to recover around 57% of the estimated cost. Hit verdict looks out of reach at this pace, but hopefully, Kuberaa will be able to achieve the breakeven stage in its lifetime.

Kuberaa Box Office Summary Week 1

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 68.84 crores

India gross: 81.23 crores

Budget recovery: 57%

Overseas gross: 28 crores

Worldwide gross: 109.23 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

