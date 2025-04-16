The most profitable Telugu film of 2025 has started on a very competitive note on Netflix, bringing a tough fight for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava as Court: State VS A Nobody arrived with the same number of views in its debut week as Vicky Kaushal’s period film that is the most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Top 10 In 10 Countries

The courtroom drama produced by Nani is trending in the top 10 films on Netflix in 10 countries in the category of non-English movies. It has secured one of the top ten spots in Mauritius, Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates!

Court: State VS A Nobody OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from April 7 to April 13, in its debut week, Court: State VS A Nobody, garnered a viewership of 2.2 million on Netflix against 5.4 million viewing hours and secured the 5th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Third Lowest Debut For A South Indian Film

Court: State VS A Nobody garnered the third lowest viewership for a South Indian film in its debut week after Rifle Club and Dragon. However, it might pick up well next week on Netflix.

Check out the debut week viewership for all the South Indian films ranked from lowest to highest. These films arrived on Netflix in 2025 either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

9. Rifle Club: 1 Million

8. Dragon: 2.1 Million

7. Court: State VS A Nobody: 2.2 Million

6. Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million

5. Daaku Mahaaraaj: 2.4 Million

4. Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million

3. Test: 2.7 Million

2. Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million

1. Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deva OTT Verdict (Week 3): Shahid Kapoor Is Only 0.7 Million Away From Destroying Pushpa 2 Making Sure “Allu Arjun Jhukega…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News