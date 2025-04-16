Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is roaring on Netflix with its viewership an in three weeks with a total viewership of 8.7 million views, the cop drama stands as the third most-viewed Indian film in on Netflix in 2025 and second most viewed Hindi film on Netflix in 2025.

Trending At #1 But Not In India

Shahid Kapoor‘s Cop Drama is trending in the top 10 films on Netflix in 12 countries in the non-English movies category. While it has secured one of the top ten spots in Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Mauritius, it also secured the number one spot in Pakistan & Maldives!

Deva OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from April 7 to April 13, in its third week, Deva garnered a viewership of 1.4 million on Netflix against 3.6 million viewing hours and secured the 8th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The top Indian film this week is at number 3 on the global list – Test.

Check out the three-week viewership of the cop-drama, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.8 million | 7.2 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 2: 4.5 million | 11.6 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 3: 1.4 million | 3.6 million viewing hours | Rank 8

Total: 8.7 million views

Only 0.7 Million Views Away From Pushpa

Deva is now only 0.7 million views away from axing the two-week total views of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun‘s film is currently the second most-viewed Indian film on Netflix with the current data available on Netflix, according to which Pushpa 2 garnered 9.4 million views, before taking an exit from the top 10 non-English films trending on Netflix globally!

Check out the top 5 most viewed Indian films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release!

Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 Million Officer On Duty: 5.7 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava OTT Verdict: Vicky Kaushal Starts A Disaster Innings With 3rd Lowest Debut On Netflix For A Hindi Film In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News