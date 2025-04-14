Allu Arjun is at the peak of his career, with Pushpa 2 becoming a massive success. The excitement around his next venture has been building since the superstar announced his collaboration with director Atlee, tentatively dubbed AA22 X A6. Fans of Allu can’t stop talking about this mega collaboration.

Sun Pictures, the banner backing the project, promises an international film. Atlee has reportedly cooked up something massive that demands next-level VFX and graphics. It is also said that even top Hollywood studios are already working behind the scenes, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Indian cinema.

Two Star Actresses To Join Allu Arjun?

While the film is still in pre-production, the casting buzz is already in full swing. Reports from OTTplay suggest that the team has almost locked Janhvi Kapoor in as the female lead. This will mark her first outing opposite Allu Arjun if all goes well. Additionally, the makers aren’t settling for just one leading lady.

Reports further suggest that the team is planning to bring in another top actress to share screen space with Allu Arjun. Discussions are reportedly with names like Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor. However, no official confirmation has come in yet. Atlee’s casting choices are always a big deal, and this film seems to be no exception. With two leading ladies, the film is shaping up to be a true spectacle.

Villain Cast & Exciting Updates On Pre-Production

As per sources, the film’s villain will also be a major star, adding further intrigue to the project. Talks about who will play the antagonist are underway, and fans can expect a big revelation soon. Atlee has always brought out the best in his actors, and we’re sure the villain in this film will be no different.

The film’s pre-production is already in full swing, with Sun Pictures giving Atlee the freedom to bring his dream project to life. The music director and other technical team members will also be revealed in the coming days, making this one of the most anticipated films. Allu Arjun is ready to return to his signature stylish avatar, and with Atlee’s direction power, this film promises to be a global sensation.

