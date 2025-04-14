Directed by Sobhan, this exciting re-release promises a perfect dose of nostalgia and action-packed entertainment for die-hard fans. Upon its first theatrical run, Varsham earned huge praise for the crackling chemistry between Prabhas and Trisha.

Now, according to 123Telugu, after years, the cult classic is ready to make audiences fall in love with it all over again on the big screen.

Why Varsham’s Re-Release Matters

In recent times, Prabhas has been at the box office with his blockbuster films like Baahubali, Saaho, and Salaar, and revisiting his early career hits has become a treat for fans. Varsham holds a special place because it was the film that showcased his potential to become a pan-India superstar. In contrast, Trisha Krishnan has maintained her stronghold in both Tamil and Telugu industries, making this re-release a nostalgic event for her fans too.