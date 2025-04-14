Directed by Sobhan, this exciting re-release promises a perfect dose of nostalgia and action-packed entertainment for die-hard fans. Upon its first theatrical run, Varsham earned huge praise for the crackling chemistry between Prabhas and Trisha.
Now, according to 123Telugu, after years, the cult classic is ready to make audiences fall in love with it all over again on the big screen.
Why Varsham’s Re-Release Matters
In recent times, Prabhas has been at the box office with his blockbuster films like Baahubali, Saaho, and Salaar, and revisiting his early career hits has become a treat for fans. Varsham holds a special place because it was the film that showcased his potential to become a pan-India superstar. In contrast, Trisha Krishnan has maintained her stronghold in both Tamil and Telugu industries, making this re-release a nostalgic event for her fans too.
Varsham is all set to grace the silver screen again on May 23, 2025.
#Varsham4K Re-Releasing 23rd May ❤️🔥#Prabhas @trishtrashers @YoursGopichand #Sobhan @ThisIsDSP @MSRajuOfficial pic.twitter.com/rrVwDCh87j
— Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) April 13, 2025
Here’s Where You Can Stream Varsham Online
For those who can’t wait till May or want to revisit the film before catching it in cinemas, there’s good news. Varsham is available for streaming on JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video. Whether you’ve watched it before or are planning your first watch, this is your perfect chance.
The story revolves around Venkat, an unemployed young man, and Sailaja, a middle-class girl. They meet on a train bound for Warangal and share a sweet connection. As the rain pours, their bond grows deeper with every encounter.
But their love faces hurdles. Sailaja catches the eye of a ruthless politician, Bhadranna. Her greedy father Ranga Rao is quick to accept Bhadranna’s marriage proposal. Things spiral when Sailaja lands an acting offer. Ranga Rao, hoping for more money, creates misunderstandings that force Venkat and Sailaja apart.
Later, Sailaja becomes a film star while Venkat shifts to Vizag for work. Trouble returns. To know how their story unfolds, you’ll have to watch the film.
As of now, Varsham is all set for its grand theatrical re-release on May 23, 2025.
