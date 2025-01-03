Trisha Krishnan continues to bag many film offers even in her 40s. Although she has been working in the film industry for 20 years, the interesting thing is that Trisha never wanted to be an actress. In her initial days, Trisha preferred modeling over acting.

Trisha started participating in beauty pageants while she was studying in Class 12. She also began receiving some modeling opportunities. At that time, she had an interview with actor Yugi Sethu and talked about her ambitions during the show.

Yugi asked Trisha why she preferred modeling over acting. He wondered whether it was her choice or her parents had encouraged her to pursue it. Trisha Krishnan surprisingly answered that she enjoyed modeling more than acting. She said, “I gave modeling a try. This was about seven months back, and I really enjoyed it.”

Trisha Krishnan explained that acting was not something she wanted to do. She told Yugi, “No, not at all. It’s not my cup of tea. I prefer modeling.” Years later, Trisha became one of the highest-paid actresses in South India. She even worked with Yugi Sethu in Thoongavanam, which also starred Kamal Haasan.

Trisha made her acting debut in the 1999 film Jodi. Her first big break came with the film Saamy, in which she starred alongside Vikram and played a Brahmin girl. After that, the actress starred in many successful films. One of her biggest hits was Ghilli, in which she worked with Thalapathy Vijay.

Another popular movie was 96, in which she co-starred with Vijay Sethupathi. There are also reports that Trisha Krishnan may reprise her role in the sequel to 96. Trisha has many promising films lined up. She will star in Vidaa Muyarchi with Ajith Kumar and Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: KVN Productions & Thespian Films To Team Up With Manjummel Boys & Aavesham Creators For New Malayalam Feature?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News