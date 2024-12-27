Two superstars come to mind when we talk about Kollywood, and undoubtedly, they deserve all the love and praise. Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan are the two most significant pillars of Kollywood and the industry.

They both started almost at the same time, so they are considered each other’s contemporaries. The duo has also worked together on a few projects.

They last appeared together in the 1985 film and have not collaborated since. This is a throwback to Kamal Haasan’s address about why the duo never collaborated after that.

Speaking with Jagran, Kamal Haasan said they have an open competition, with no envy or hate between them. Addressing the question of why they no longer work on films together, the Kalki star expressed how they mutually decided in their 20s never to utter any remarks about one another.

Kamal Haasan said, “It’s not a new combination. We have done many films together. Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor. Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly. But there’s no envy, and it’s two different paths. We also never make snide remarks about each other. We made this call in our 20s; it’s not that we became older and wiser now.”

Though they do not work in films together anymore, the veteran actors continue to maintain good relations with one another. On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, and Kamal Haasan will be seen in Thug Life. Both the actors are actively working on some very interesting and exciting projects.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan often narrate unheard anecdotes and stories about their strong friendship, which they maintain even now.

Rajinikanth, in one of his older statements during an event back in 2022, spoke about the challenges he faced on the sets of the film Thalapathi, directed by Mani Ratnam, and recalled how difficult it was to please his director with certain expressions for some scenes. When he couldn’t please the director, he remembered calling Kamal Haasan for advice.

