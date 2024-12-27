With every episode, Prime Video’s The Rana Daggubati Show continues to attract fans by offering them an exclusive glimpse into the lives of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. Known for its impeccable blend of heartfelt conversations, playful banter, behind-the-scenes revelations, and this week’s episode is no different. In the latest episode, host Rana Daggubati is joined by the ever-charismatic Dulquer Salmaan and the supremely talented Meenakshi Chaudhary for an unfiltered chat brimming with heartwarming moments, laughter, and some interesting insights.

During a candid interaction, Dulquer reminisces about his first meeting with Rana, noting, “When I was in ninth standard, you must’ve been in eighth.” To this, Rana, with his signature humour, quips, “No, I would’ve failed two years. I must have been in sixth or something!” The easy camaraderie between the two shines throughout the episode, highlighting their long-standing friendship. Dulquer also fondly recalls Rana’s visit to his Kochi home during the shoot of Virata Parvam. He shares, “That was the first time he came over and met my mom. She loved him! Rana ate a lot and has a thing for kids who enjoy eating. It was an instant connection.”

The conversation then seamlessly transitions into their career choices, with Dulquer praising Rana’s debut in Leader as “a brave and unique choice for a first film.” He remarks, “I’ve always admired how Rana doesn’t chase stardom but instead seeks out compelling stories and memorable characters.” Rana lauds Dulquer’s versatility and knack for choosing distinctive roles, particularly in Telugu cinema, expressing, “From the moment Dulq started his career, I knew he’d do something special. His approach to storytelling and the characters he’s brought to life have left an indelible mark in Telugu Cinema.”

The duo also opens up about their collaboration on Kaantha, a project close to their hearts. Shedding some light on their challenges during its making, Dulquer reveals, “This film has been in the making for years. We’ve had countless discussions, disagreements, and even fights, which was unusual for us. But no matter what, we’d always hug it out and keep moving forward.” Rana adds, “Producing and acting in Kaantha together has been an incredible journey. It’s unlike anything either of us has done before. The process brought us even closer, and the film is a testament to our friendship and shared love for cinema.”

Created, hosted, and executive produced by Rana Daggubati under the banner of Spirit Media, the unscripted Telugu Original series boasts an exciting line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more. The sixth episode of The Rana Daggubati Show will be available to stream on December 28, with new episodes dropping every Saturday, exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

