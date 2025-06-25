From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is a critically acclaimed movie, but it is far from being a financial success. Ana de Armas’ movie recently crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide, but its reported budget is less than its current worldwide collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Despite the positive reviews, the action thriller is underperforming at the box office due to several reasons, including the absence of Keanu Reeves in the leading role, multiple releases, and people’s hesitation about a female-led action movie. The franchise became popular due to Keanu, and his absence might have upset the fans. On the other hand, multiple movies are running in the theaters, which is also affecting the business.

Ballerina at the worldwide box office

Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina scored a decent $24.5 million on its opening weekend. The movie collected $4.5 million on its third weekend at the box office in North America, despite losing 872 theaters. It has dropped by -53.9% from last weekend. It has thus hit the $51.6 million cume domestically. The film dropped to #7 on the domestic box office chart this weekend.

The movie has been in cinemas for eighteen days and has collected $49.7 million so far from foreign regions. Therefore, the action thriller finally crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide, reaching $101.3 million cume. Ana de Armas’ film is the 14th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It seems unlikely that the film will cross the $200 million mark worldwide, which is concerning for its financial success.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $51.6 million

International – $49.7 million

Worldwide – $101.3 million

Budget and break-even point analysis

According to Deadline’s report, Ballerina was made on a standard production cost of $80 million to $90 million. Hollywood movies generally need 2.5 times the production cost to break even at the box office. Therefore, Ballerina must earn between $200 million and $225 million worldwide to avoid the flop label. It still needs $100 million+ to be a financial success. The action thriller has recovered its budget. Judging the momentum, this target seems quite difficult for the movie. Several more films will be released in the upcoming weeks, including M3GAN 2.0. Ballerina will lose more screens domestically and worldwide.

More about the movie

Ballerina, which has been labeled as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, is an action thriller directed by Len Wiseman and features Ana in the titular role alongside Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves [cameo]. The story follows Ana de Armas’ character, Eve, who takes on an army of killers as she seeks revenge against those responsible for the death of her father. Ballerina was released on June 13.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Materialists Worldwide Box Office: Grosses 57% More Than Its Modest Budget In Just 10 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News