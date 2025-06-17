M3GAN 2.0, a sci-fi horror movie, is set to be released this month, and the opening weekend projections are in. The horror movies have enjoyed great financial success this summer, and this upcoming sequel might continue that. However, it is too early to give out a verdict, but the projections are optimistic, and the rest depends on word-of-mouth. Keep scrolling for more.

The sequel to the 2022 film M3GAN follows an artificially intelligent doll who develops self-awareness. The doll becomes hostile toward anyone between her and her human companion. It was a huge hit, and the sequel is coming out after three long years. Gerard Johnstone returned as the film’s director along with Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, and Jenna Davis in their previous roles.

M3GAN 2.0’s projected opening weekend at the box office in North America

According to Box Office Pro‘s report, M3GAN 2.0 is projected to earn between $20 million and $30 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend. It is in line with the first film’s opening weekend collection of $30.4 million. It is considerably lower than the previous horror movies released this year. For the unversed, Sinners earned $48.0 million, and Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $51.6 million on their debut weekends. The projection for the M3GAN sequel is hopeful and is expected to change when it is released.

How did M3GAN do at the box office?

According to reports, the 2022 film had an estimated production budget of $12 million, but it collected over 15 times that at the worldwide box office. M3GAN amassed $95.1 million in North America and $84.9 million internationally, resulting in a staggering $180.08 million worldwide collection. Can the sequel recreate the same magic? We will find out once it hits the screens.

More about M3GAN 2.0

Two years after the events of M3GAN, Gemma has become an author and a leading advocate for regulating artificial intelligence — all while keeping a still-active M3GAN safely contained in a small, harmless robotic doll. However, when a defense contractor steals M3GAN’s technology to create a military android called AMELIA, it turns on its creators and attempts to launch an AI takeover.

M3GAN 2.0 will be released in the theaters on June 27.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Thunderbolts* Worldwide Box Office: Missed Black Widow’s $375M+ Global Haul By A Whisker This Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News