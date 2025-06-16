From the World of John Wick: Ballerina feels the pressure of How to Train Your Dragon’s release at the domestic box office. However, it is inching closer to a major milestone after grossing decent numbers in its second weekend internationally. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $90 million and has recovered it this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The Ana de Armas starrer action film managed to secure the #5 rank in the domestic box office chart, feeling great pressure in its second weekend only. The film is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of the OG John Wick movie. It will accomplish this during this week and become the 4th highest-grossing film in the franchise.

How much has Ballerina collected so far at the box office in North America?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Ana de Armas’ film Ballerina collected $9.4 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The film saw a harsh decline of 61.6% from its opening weekend, grossing more than John Wick’s $8 million 2nd weekend collection. The film has hit the $41.8 million cume in North America. It is less than $5 million away from John Wick’s $43.03 million domestic haul.

On track to cross a major milestone worldwide

Ballerina reportedly collected $13.5 million on its second weekend internationally in 81 markets. The film’s overseas box office declined by 48.1% from last weekend, when it was widely released. Ana de Armas’ movie, made on a budget of $90 million, has collected $91.8 million so far at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $41.8 million

International – $49.7 million

Worldwide – $91.5 million

More about the film

Ana de Armas‘ Ballerina follows Eve Macarro, the daughter of two assassins who is trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization. She sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death. The film takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum and Chapter 4. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina was released in theaters on June 6.

