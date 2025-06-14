Not two but three American films arrived in the theaters in India on June 13 – Materialists, How To Train Your Dragon, and Ballerina. While Materialists failed to make any impact, with an opening of almost 60 lakh at the box office, the other two have entered a neck-to-neck competition.

On the opening day, while there are many Indian films already ruling the theaters, including Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 being the primary film, followed by Narivetta, Thudarum, and others still churning out numbers at the box office with their regional films, the two English releases have opened well!

Ballerina VS How To Train Your Dragon Box Office Day 1

Ballerina, on the opening day, Friday, June 13, earned 3.38 crore at the box office in all languages. Meanwhile, How To Train Your Dragon opened 44% higher with an opening day collection of 4.88 crore in India in all the languages!

About Ballerina

Directed by Len Wiseman, the official synopsis of Ana De Armas’s films says, “An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death.”

Ballerina Day 1 Box Office Summary

English Net: 2.48 crore

Tamil Net: 14 lakh

Hindi Net: 66 lakh

Telugu Net: 10 lakh

India Net: 3.38 crore

India Gross: 3.98 crore

About How To Train Your Dragon

The official synopsis of the live-action fantasy film says, “As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together.”

How To Train Your Dragon Day 1 Box Office Summary

English Net: 2.96 crore

Tamil Net: 36 lakh

Hindi Net: 1.1 crore

Telugu Net: 46 lakh

India Net: 4.88 crore

India Gross: 5.75 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

