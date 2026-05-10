Minions & Monsters is another big release heading to the theaters in July. The movies in the Despicable Me and Minions franchise have all done well at the box office. But will the upcoming movie outshine the Minions collection worldwide as the franchise’s highest-grossing film? How much must Minions & Monsters earn worldwide to become the new highest-grossing film in the overall franchise? Keep scrolling for more.

There are six films in the overall franchise – Despicable Me and Minions. The upcoming film is releasing in July, and the hype surrounding the movie is quite substantial. There are also high box-office expectations and strong anticipation for this next installment in the Despicable Me franchise.

Which is the highest-grossing film in the entire Despicable Me franchise?

Despicable Me is a popular animated movie franchise with six movies, including Minions & Monsters. 2015’s Minions is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, with Box Office Mojo reporting $1.16 billion worldwide. The second-highest-grossing film in the Despicable Me franchise is Despicable Me 3.

Check out the highest-grossing Despicable Me franchise films worldwide

Minions (2015) – $1.16 billion Despicable Me 3 (2017) – $1.03 billion Despicable Me 4 (2024) – $972.02 million Despicable Me 2 (2013) – $970.76 million Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – $940.5 million Despicable Me (2010) – $544.17 million

How much must Minions & Monsters earn to become the top-grossing film in the entire franchise?

The upcoming movie has a massive target ahead to win the franchise crown at the worldwide box office. Minions & Monsters must earn more than $1.6 billion to surpass Minions as the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise. To set a new franchise record, the film will have to reach the $2 billion worldwide milestone.

To even register as the second-highest-grossing film in the Despicable Me franchise, the upcoming animated feature will have to beat Despicable Me 3’s $1.03 billion lifetime collection. All the films in the franchise, except the first Despicable Me, have earned more than $900 million worldwide.

What is Minions & Monsters about?

It follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters. The upcoming movie is scheduled to be released on July 1.

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