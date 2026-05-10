The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is one of the biggest hits of the year and, so far, the only 2026 Hollywood release to cross the $400 million milestone in North America. The animated feature is now on track to break into the top 10 highest-grossing animated films ever at the domestic box office.

The animated feature is keeping domestic theaters busy alongside other films. It has left the domestic top 5 this Friday. The movie has crossed $900 million worldwide, and in the coming days, it will move really close to the $1 billion milestone. It is being hit by new releases worldwide, but it is still the biggest animated and family movie currently running worldwide.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected $1.5 million at the domestic box office on its 6th Friday. It still holds strong at the North American box office, declining by 45.3% from last Friday despite losing 344 theaters on Thursday. After 38 days, the domestic total of the film has hit the $407 million.

Edges closer to becoming the 10th highest-grossing animated feature ever in North America

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is on track to beat the domestic haul of Toy Story 3 very soon. Toy Story 3 is the 10th-highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. It has collected $415.0 million at the North American box office, including the re-releases. The 2026 Nintendo sequel is less than $10 million away from surpassing Toy Story 3 and becoming the 10th highest-grossing animated movie ever at the domestic box office.

According to reports, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is tracking to earn between $5.5 million and $7 million at the domestic box office in its 6th three-day weekend. Therefore, the Nintendo sequel might not beat Toy Story 3 this weekend, but will do so soon in the upcoming week.

The movie has hit $515.05 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide cume for the animated feature has hit $922.07 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $407.02 million

International – $515.05 million

Worldwide – $922.07 million

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