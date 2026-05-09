In 2026, multiple low- to mid-budget horror films performed well at the box office. For instance, Undertone was reportedly made on a budget of just $500k and earned $20 million in North America. Similarly, Iron Lung carried a $3 million budget and grossed $40.9 million domestically.

And now, another horror film with a modest budget is set to arrive in U.S. theaters on May 29, 2026. The film in question is Backrooms, an A24 sci-fi horror directed by Kane Parsons in his feature film directorial debut. It is based on his popular YouTube shorts of the same name, which gained traction a few years back.

According to an early projection by Box Office Pro, Backrooms is tracking to earn between $20 million and $30 million in its opening weekend in North America. Now, the question is: how much does it need to earn during its opening weekend in North America to break into A24’s top five biggest domestic debuts? Read on to find out.

A24’s Biggest Domestic Opening Weekends

First, let’s take a look at the top five A24 films with the biggest 3-day domestic openings so far in their wide theatrical runs:

Civil War (2024): $25.5 million Marty Supreme (2025): $17 million The Drama (2026): $14.4 million Hereditary (2018): $13.6 million Materialists (2025): $11.3 million

Based on the above figures, it can be observed that for Backrooms to find a place among A24’s top five biggest opening weekends in North America, it would need to earn at least $11.3 million domestically to match or surpass the opening weekend total of the 2025 film Materialists.

If the Kane Parsons-directed feature manages to live up to its projections in the $20-30 million range, it can not only comfortably crack A24’s top five debuts but also surpass Marty Supreme’s $17 million opening. Moreover, if Backrooms reaches even the midpoint of its projected range, it could challenge Civil War’s $25.5 million opening to become A24’s biggest domestic debut of all time. However, its actual performance will become clear only after its theatrical release on May 29.

What’s The Plot of Backrooms?

The film’s basic story is about how Dr. Mary Kline (Renate Reinsve), a therapist, must navigate another dimension in search of her missing patient, Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a furniture store owner.

Backrooms – Official Trailer

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