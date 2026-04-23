The Drama recently became the 5th A24 movie to cross the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The romance comedy is one of the highest-grossing A24 movies at the domestic box office, and at #1 is Marty Supreme. The Zendaya starrer movie still has enough juice to keep going at the box office, but can it beat the domestic haul of Marty Supreme as A24’s top domestic grosser? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The romance drama continues to hold strong at the box office in North America. It opened with $14.4 million at the domestic box office over its three-day weekend. According to Deadline, the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer has earned over $40 million at the North American box office. It is tracking to earn $50 million domestically in the upcoming weeks. This movie is a great example of how star power can impact a film’s box office, and it is facing two giants at the box office. In comparison, this film has a very cheap budget.

Can it beat Marty Supreme & become A24’s top grosser domestically?

According to Box Office Mojo, The Drama is still around $56 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Marty Supreme. For the unversed, Marty Supreme collected $96.03 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. It surpassed A24’s previous champion, Everything Everywhere All at Once, with a $77.2 million domestic total, to become their top-grossing movie in North America.

The Zendaya starrer still needs around 140% jump at the domestic box office to beat Marty Supreme and take the top spot among A24 releases. However, it might be an unachievable task for the romance comedy since industry experts suggest that The Drama is tracking to earn $50 million to $60 million in its domestic run. Therefore, it will not dethrone Marty Supreme as A24’s biggest domestic release. But if it lands within this projected range, then the rom-com will be among A24’s top 5 domestic hits.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing A24 movies in North America

Marty Supreme — $96.0 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $77.2 million Civil War — $68.7 million Uncut Gems — $50.0 million Lady Bird — $49 million

Globally, The Drama has crossed the $100 million milestone, and it is inching towards its next big milestone. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer rom-com, The Drama, was released on April 3.

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