Lee Cronin’s The Mummy might have received mixed reviews, but it is performing better than Maggie Gyllenhaal’s star-studded horror flick, The Bride, at the North American box office. Lee Cronin’s film has surpassed the Christian Bale starrer in less than four days in North America. The film has earned over $35 million worldwide and is expected to reach $50 million in its second weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned domestically in four days?

The R-rated horror movie remains in the 3rd place in the domestic box office chart. It collected $1.1 million on its first Monday at the box office in North America. It declined by 67.5% from Sunday. The collection is more than Primate’s $775k and Knock at the Cabin’s $910k. However, the collection is on par with M3GAN 2.0‘s $1.1 million and less than Old’s $1.9 million first Monday collections. Therefore, in 4 days, the domestic total of the horror movie is $14.6 million.

Surpasses the domestic haul of The Bride in 4 days

The Bride is a gothic romance drama written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, featuring an ensemble cast, yet it emerged as a major box-office flop. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has surpassed the domestic haul of The Bride in its opening weekend alone. It highlights that despite a stellar cast comprising Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz, a film cannot survive without a strong plot. In this case, The Mummy is not a strong contender, yet it performs better than Maggie’s movie and beats it.

For the unversed, The Bride collected $12.7 million at the North American box office in 28 days. But Lee Cronin‘s film has beaten the gothic horror flick in just three days. The Mummy crossing The Bride domestically is a clear win in terms of audience interest, market performance, and momentum.

What is the film about?

The film follows a family reunited with their long-lost daughter, now mysteriously mummified—only to realize that something about her isn’t right. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy was released on April 17.

Box office summary of The Mummy

Domestic – $14.6 million

International – $20.9 million

Worldwide – $35.5 million

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