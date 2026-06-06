The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making good on a promise to Lily as he agreed to sign off the Chancellor to her. On the other hand, Holden and Audra were forced to face their past. And then last but not least, Sharon gave Phyllis the benefit of the doubt as they chatted.

From truces and hosting to offers and returns, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 8, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor determining Matt Clark’s fate. What will the Newman patriarch decide? Will he imprison Matt or let him go to start afresh? Lily makes Cane a surprising offer. Is she willing to let him be a part of Chancellor? Meanwhile, Malcolm returns home to Genoa City.

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Malcolm and Stephanie settle unfinished business. Is this the start of a new chapter for them? Sharon keeps her distance from Matt Clark. But will she be able to keep it up? Noah hosts the opening of the new Shadow Room. How will this new venture of his fare? Is he going to find success in it?

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Christine sees Danny in a new light. What has he done to warrant such a reaction from her? Victoria and Kyle call a truce. What will this lead to? On the other hand, Sienna stands her ground with Audra. Is the former still threatened by the connection between Audra and Noah? What will she do?

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Victor makes a shocking business decision. Is this about Newman, or is this about the Chancellor instead? Nikki supports Nick with his sobriety. How long will it take Nick to reach the point of recovery from his addiction? Stephanie shares a secret with Nate. Is she ready to accept the job offer?

Friday, June 12, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor questioning Nikki about her health issues. Is she going to confide in him, or will she refuse to give him details? Phyllis reaches out to Summer. Will she be successful in getting through to her daughter? Adam keeps tabs on Matt Clark. What’s next?

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers, June 5, 2026: Sharon Gives Phyllis Benefit Of Doubt While Holden & Audra Face Their Past

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