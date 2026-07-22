Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Targets The Biggest Opening By A Non-Sequel Bollywood Film ( Photo Credit – YouTube )



Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is one of the biggest Indian films ever made, and its promotions will kickstart very soon. The much-anticipated trailer will be released on July 24, and afterward, it is expected to be a hot topic online. While the exact opening is hard to predict, it’s assured that the film will start its journey on a record-breaking note at the Indian box office.

Genuine buzz on the ground level

Considering the subject and the stars involved, the buzz is really high for the magnum opus. Besides the subject and the cast, the film’s exorbitant cost has also drawn audiences’ attention. The makers have been promoting it as a visual spectacle and a never-before-seen scale of filmmaking in Indian cinema, which has generated genuine interest among movie buffs.

100 crore net opening is achievable

Ramayana is releasing on Diwali 2026, giving it an apt festival release. Also, it has been learned that the film will see the biggest-ever theatrical release in India. Combining these factors with expected premium ticket pricing, the magnum opus has a perfect stage set for a monstrous start at the Indian box office. It is also a contender to be the next 100 crore net opener for Bollywood after Dhurandhar 2.

The picture of the opening-day collection will become clearer once the trailer and other promotional assets drop. With strong promotional material, the film might even target 150 crore net on day 1, but as of now, a 100 crore net looks well within reach. And with such an expected epic start, it is set to make history for Bollywood.

Ramayana aims for the biggest opening for a non-sequel Bollywood film

With an expected 100 crore net day 1 collection, Ramayana eyes the biggest opening for a non-sequel Bollywood film. For a non-sequel film, Adipurush currently holds the top spot with 86.75 crore net, which is likely to be surpassed comfortably. Overall, Dhurandhar 2 holds the record of the biggest opening with 145 crore net.

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