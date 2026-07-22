Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12( Photo Credit – T-Series/Facebook )

Bollywood adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 has showcased a decent jump on the second discounted Tuesday. There are reasons to celebrate as Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi starrer has now become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 12 update!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to the official update, Dhamaal 4 amassed 4.42 crore at the Indian box office on day 12. It witnessed a 33.5% jump compared to the second Monday of 3.31 crore. Lack of competition has benefited Indra Kumar’s directorial in its first two weeks. But starting tomorrow, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Neta will pose a strong battle. Only time will tell how well it holds its fort.

The total box office collection now stands at 138.52 crore after 12 days. Sanjay Mishra and Sanjeeda Sheikh co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crore. It has recovered 92% of the total investments. The success tag will be achieved in the next 2 to 3 days.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Day 8: 6.19 crore

Day 9: 11.71 crore

Day 10: 13.80 crore

Day 11: 3.31 crore

Day 12: 4.42 crore

Total – 138.52 crore

Axes Welcome To The Jungle!

In 12 days, Dhamaal 4 has left behind Akshay Kumar’s action adventure comedy, Welcome To The Jungle, which has collected 134.7 crore in 26 days. Ajay Devgn starrer is now the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Its next target is Bhooth Bangla (199.23 crore), which may be challenging.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Dhamaal 4: 138.52 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 136.98 crore Cocktail 2: 104.46 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 64.15 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 138.52 crore

Budget recovery: 92%

India gross: 163.45 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Top 10 Bollywood Overseas Grossers Of 2026 – Dhamaal 4 Is Yet To Beat Alpha, Cocktail 2 Wraps Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News