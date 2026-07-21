Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Update! ( Photo Credit – T-Series; Prime Video )

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and others, continues to achieve milestones worldwide. The adventure comedy sequel has now overtaken Housefull 2 to become Riteish Deshmukh’s 5th highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 earned worldwide?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 has collected 181.23 crore gross worldwide in 11 days. This includes 134.10 crore net, which is about 158.23 crore gross from the domestic circuit. The remaining 23 crore gross comes from the international markets.

Indra Kumar’s directorial is now also eyeing to beat Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle (194.97 crore) and become the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The milestone will likely be unlocked in the next two-three days.

Beats Housefull 2 globally!

The streak of success continues! Dhamaal 4 has surpassed Housefull 2 (179.2 crore) to steal the 5th spot among Riteish Deshmukh’s all-time highest worldwide grossers. It is now aiming to beat Housefull 3, which collected 194.48 crore in its global lifetime.

Post that, it will be the ultimate war against Total Dhamaal (228.27 crore) and the adventure comedy will fight to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films worldwide (gross earnings) below:

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Housefull 3: 194.48 crore Dhamaal 4: 181.23 crore Housefull 2: 179.2 crore Ek Villain: 169.92 crore Grand Masti: 147.9 crore Raja Shivaji: 129.7 crore Housefull: 123.6 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Summary

India net: 134.10 crore

India gross: 158.23 crore

Overseas gross: 23 crore

Worldwide gross: 181.23 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office Day 4: Beats Joker & 5 Others, Now The 34th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News