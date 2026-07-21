Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Can Tom Holland Swing Past The Odyssey’s Record-Breaking Start? ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the second major release featuring Tom Holland, who is in the lead role in this upcoming Marvel movie. The English actor also played a key role in The Odyssey, which opened with massive numbers at the worldwide box office, marking one of the biggest opening weekends of Christopher Nolan’s career and for R-rated movies. But Spider-Man is also a successful franchise; will it be able to top The Odyssey’s grand global debut as the biggest live-action release in 2026? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Nolan’s film crushed the industry’s projections, earning significantly more on its opening weekend domestically and overseas. The upcoming comic book movie has been setting records with its trailers and pre-sales already, hence the opening has to be huge, but will it be bigger than Nolan’s epic? It is part of a popular and commercially successful Spider-Man franchise. Tom Hollan’s film series is the most successful among the others.

How much has The Odyssey collected on its opening weekend?

According to the updated numbers on Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey collected $123.5 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office and $140.3 million overseas. The global opening weekend collection for The Odyssey is $263.8 million, the biggest ever for Christopher Nolan outside The Dark Knight trilogy. It is the 3rd-biggest global debut of 2026 and the biggest one for live-action—first live-action of the year to open above $100 million at the North American box office.

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day beat The Odyssey’s $260 million+ global debut?

For the uninitiated, Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s predecessor, No Way Home, collected $600.8 million worldwide on its opening weekend [via Deadline]. It includes a $260 million domestic debut gross. Therefore, the hype for its sequel is huge, and it is already tracking to score the biggest opening weekend of the year. Therefore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will comfortably beat the global debut of The Odyssey. It also has the potential to beat the Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $372.5 million and Toy Story 5‘s $310.2 million global debuts to register the biggest one YTD.

More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The film takes place a few years after the events of No Way Home and introduces a new character played by Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal return in their respective MCU roles. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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