Minions & Monsters is the third film in the Minions franchise, which crossed the $350 million mark worldwide in its third three-day weekend. The film has entered the top 10 list of highest-grossing films worldwide, but breaking into the top 5 will be a challenge given its poor performance. It would have to beat the global haul of Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi thriller, Project Hail Mary, and break into 2026’s top 5 grossers. keep scrolling for the deets.
Minions 3 inches closer to $400 million milestone at the worldwide box office
Minions 3 collected $13.6 million at the North American box office in its third three-day weekend. The weekend actuals came in over $1 million lower owing to the FIFA World Cup final. It is the lowest three-day weekend in the franchise. The movie’s legs are improving at the box office, dropping just 35.8% from last weekend. Due to the film’s weak performance, it lost 739 theaters on Friday, despite multiple releases. It has hit the $136.4 million cume at the domestic box office.
Meanwhile, overseas, its actuals were significantly higher, which is a positive for the movie. Minions & Monsters collected $29.7 million on its 4th weekend at the international box office. It declined by 25.6% only from its last weekend. The film collected $222.1 million over 80 markets at the overseas box office. Adding the domestic and the overseas collections, the worldwide collection of Minions 3 is $358.5 million. It is crossing $400 million worldwide next weekend.
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Worldwide collection breakdown
- Domestic – $136.4 million
- International – $222.1 million
- Worldwide – $358.5 million
Breaks into 2026’s global top 10, but can it enter the top 5?
Minions 3 entered the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year this weekend, but to enter the top 5, it will have to fight harder. Minions & Monsters would have to beat the global haul of Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary to become the 5th highest-grossing film of 2026. For the unversed, Project Hail Mary collected $683.9 million at the worldwide box office.
Minions 3 needs almost twice the current global total to beat Project Hail Mary for the 5th-highest-grossing movie of the year. However, based on the current estimates, the movie is not expected to earn $600 million at the worldwide box office. Thus, beating Project Hail Mary and breaking into the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026 seems unlikely. But if it manages to perform better than it currently does, it can be achieved.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026
1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $1.01 billion
2. Michael – $1.01 billion
3. Toy Story 5 – $957.5 million
4. The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $690.3 million
5. Project Hail Mary – $684 million
6. Pegasus 3 – $656.5 million
7. Obsession – $442.7 million
8. Hoppers – $389.5 million
9. Backrooms – $384.3 million
10. Minions & Monsters – $358.5 million
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