R Madhavan Box Office: Will G.D.N Prove To Be A Hit And Break Actor’s Unfortunate 10-Year ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his Tamil film GDN. In the biographical drama, he portrays legendary inventor G.D. Naidu. Director Krishnakumar Ramamkumar has set the film in the pre-independence era. The makers had initially planned to release the film on July 17. However, they postponed its release after Jana Nayagan locked July 23 as its release date. As a result, GDN will now arrive in theatres on August 7. It marks R Madhavan’s first solo-lead release of the year. Moreover, the film comes on the heels of the massive success of Dhurandhar, in which Madhavan played a pivotal role. However, unlike GDN, Dhurandhar featured an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh.

Can GDN Be A Hit?

The Dhurandhar star is one of the finest actors of the Indian film industry. However, he largely appears in ensemble-cast films. His last solo male-lead film, which was a box-office success, was Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). The film, which also starred Kangana Ranaut, was a sequel to the hit film Tanu Weds Manu. The film was riding high on the franchise’s success. Released in 2015, it earned 150.8 crore at the Indian box office. That was the star’s last major hit with him as the solo lead. After Tanu Weds Man Returns, he led Saala Khadoos, which earned only 14.79 crore, making it a box-office disaster. In 2022, he released his debut directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he also played the lead. While the film achieved critical acclaim, it turned out to be an average affair at the box office. It collected 26 crore net in India in the Hindi version. When combined with its Tamil version, the film earned approximately. 34 crores.

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Will GDN Be R Madhavan’s First Hit as a Solo Male Lead Since 2015?

R Madhavan is a fine actor and is always praised for his performance. However, the actor’s box-office performance as a solo lead has not been strong. While the makers were smart to postpone the release of GDN and avoid any clashes with Jana Nayagan, the film might still struggle to prove itself to be a hit.

While the trailer of GDN shows Madhavan in an impressive role, the buzz around the film is very limited. It is even more worrisome that there was no discussion about the film when the makers changed the release date a day before July 17. Advance bookings had not started, and there was curiosity about the film. Adding to this, GDN will have a direct clash at the box office with DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film marks Lokesh’s acting debut, a filmmaker who is responsible for LCU- the most successful cinematic universe in Tamil Nadu. DC has generated a lot of buzz and is among the most anticipated films. R Madhavan may face tough competition from DC if the makers do not work on the hype around the film.

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