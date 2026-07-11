Dhurandhar Japan Box Office Day 1 Footfalls!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar made a lot of noise at the worldwide box office. All eyes were on its big release in Japan on July 10, 2026. Unfortunately, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer failed to make a mark. It followed the lead of Pushpa 2, which also underperformed on its opening day. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

According to data from Mimorin, Dhurandhar stayed out of the top 25 rankings in Japan on day 1. The start was promising, as it registered 449 footfalls till 2 PM across 57 locations. Unfortunately, it witnessed a crash during the second half of the day, despite screening at a total of 80 locations.

While the exact footfalls are not available, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan co-starrer stayed below 900 footfalls. Back in January 2026, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 witnessed a similar fate. Sukumar’s directorial enjoyed massive pre-release hype but registered only 886 footfalls from 68 locations in Japan.

Pushpa 2 had also missed an entry into the list, as it was positioned 14th, behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (1.01K). Now, Ranveer Singh starrer also remained way behind, failing to enter the top 10 footfalls by Indian films in Japan. It needed a minimum of 1.30K footfalls to replace Tiger 3, which is at the bottom.

All eyes are now on Dhurandhar’s performance during the opening weekend. Here’s hoping the spy action thriller picks up the desired momentum and reverses its fate at the Japan box office.

RRR: 8.23K Saaho: 6.51K Kalki 2898 AD: 3.7K Pathaan: 2.22K Salaar: 2.20K Jawan: 1.96K Rangasthalam: 1.61K Devara: 1.55K Baahubali 2: 1.38K Tiger 3: 1.30K

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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