Koratala Siva’s magnum opus Devara: Part 1 was released in 2024, and since then, fans have been waiting for a sequel to unveil the next chapter of the story. Siva is one of the most prominent directors in Telugu cinema, and Devara Part 1 was his most recent outing as a director.

The film was initially billed as a two-part mass entertainer, but so far only the first part has been released. Its first anniversary is already fast approaching. As a result, fans are wondering what is happening with the second installment.

Is Devara 2 Shelved Or Is It Moving Forward?

The simplest answer is: not right away. According to Telugu360, the director has already completed the script work for the film and is waiting for Jr. NTR. However, Jr. NTR is currently working on Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. After that, he has a project with director Trivikram Srinivas, followed by an action entertainer with Nelson.

So, Jr. NTR has a packed schedule in the near future. Going by the Telugu360 report, it is likely that the project has been shelved, at least temporarily. However, it is to be noted that the update is only a report, and no official confirmation has been made by the team behind the movie.

What’s Next For Koratala Siva If Not Devara 2?

According to 123 Telugu, the director is set to make a film with Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The publication also reported that he is planning to produce a few projects. He already has some scripts ready and will guide and provide creative input to upcoming directors. These projects will be made under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts.

