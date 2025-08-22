The Paradha movie featuring Anupama Parameswaran is out in theaters and is already evoking some interesting discussions on social media. Praveen Kandregula directs this film, which delves into blind beliefs, women’s empowerment, and emotional crises through the eyes of its protagonist, Subbu. Although the subject matter has depth and novelty, the responses flooding in on X (formerly Twitter) indicate that audiences are divided.

Paradha: Netizens’ Reaction

Several users on X couldn’t stop applauding the actress. A post read, “#Paradha Parledu! An engaging drama film with intriguing plot line but struggles with clumsy writing at times, mainly for padding scenes. On other hand some scenes are written brilliant especially climax and is executed very well. #AnupamaParameswaran stands out, Visuals, BGM.”

#Paradha Parledu!

An engaging drama film with intriguing plot line but struggles with clumsy writing at times, mainly for padding scenes.

On other hand some scenes are written brilliant especially climax and is executed very well.#AnupamaParameswaran stands out👌

Visuals, BGM 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/w0pCxfRPz1 — Sanjeev (@edokatile) August 22, 2025

Another viewer appreciated her while calling out the flaws in narration. The user wrote, “Strong concept, worst execution. Good setup, bad payoff. Preachy, not organic. Slow narration. Unnecessary songs disturb the flow, music could be better. Anupama performance standouts, but it couldn’t save the film #Paradha.”

Strong concept, worst execution

Good setup, bad payoff

Preachy, not organic

Slow narration

Unnecessary songs disturbs the flow, music could be better

Anupama performance standouts she standout ❤️‍🔥but it couldn’t save the film#paradha pic.twitter.com/DH4xDliKoQ — Cinema_Paithyam📽️ (@VudumulaNandan) August 22, 2025

The third user kept it short and sweet and wrote, “#Paradha – A Decent Telugu film after a very long time, I liked it.”

#Paradha– A Decent Telugufilm after a very long time, I liked it 🤍@anupamahere pic.twitter.com/c0sI73RQi4 — SSMB Fan (@jaswanth3769) August 21, 2025

Meanwhile, another review captured the balance perfectly. One short review said, “Paradha Movie Short Review = Impactful Journey. Rating = 2.90/5. An Emotional Tale of Women Fighting Blind Beliefs. Engaging First Half. Slow Second Half. Trio Performances was Perfect. Still an Absolute Good Watch.”

#Paradha #ParadhaReview #AnupamaParameswaran Paradha Movie Short Review =

– Impactful Journey ❤️ Rating = 2.90/5 An Emotional Tale of Women Fighting Blind Beliefs.👌🔥

Engaging First Half 😍

Slow Second Half 🙂

Trio Performances was Perfect 👏 👉 Still a Absolute Good Watch! pic.twitter.com/W2TuZ7P77r — ReviewerBossu (@ReviewerBossu) August 20, 2025

Another user said the first half tugs at the heartstrings with emotional drama, while the second half somewhat downgrades itself into unwanted songs and weak narration. However, the climax is appreciated for being so powerful, while Anupama, Darshana Rajendran, and Sangeetha Krish are lauded as a strong trio.

“A simple but strong film on women empowerment. 1st half was really good and 2nd was little lag here and there but the climax stands out big, tbh this is a better film from the industry after many waits. This film definitely deserves a theatrical watch for sure.”

A simple but strong film on women empowerment. 1st half was really good and 2nd was little lag here and there but the climax stands out big,tbh this is a better film from the industry after many waits. This film definitely deserves a theatrical watch for sure. #Paradha pic.twitter.com/0JPZPIgYam — Vishwak (@Vishwak_RC) August 21, 2025

Paradha: Final Words

Paradha may not be a perfect film, but it’s being respected for doing something more: telling a worthwhile story. It blends drama, emotion, and social commentary in a way that leaves audiences thinking, even if the pacing tests patience at times. The visuals and background score aid the narrative competently, although many found the music inconsistent.

Check out the trailer of Paradha below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Lokesh Cinematic Universe Expands! 4 Upcoming Movies Fans Can’t Wait For

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News