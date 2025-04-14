Anupama Parameswaran has been making the news, not only about her movies but also about the rumors about her relationships. The actress has raised fresh conjectures about being in a relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram after fans noticed their interesting link on a music app. But are the claims true?

Anupama Parameswaran’s Journey In Cinema

Anupama Parameswaran was born in Irinjalakuda, Kerala in 1996. A Malayali by birth, she is the daughter of Parameswaran Erekka and Sunitha Parameswaran. Anupama’s journey to acting began when she dropped out of college in Communicative English.

The turning point in her life was the Malayalam film Premam (2015), in which she played Mary. The film was a massive success and launched Anupama’s career into orbit. Thereafter, she made some notable films, including James & Alice, A Aa (Telugu), Kodi (Tamil), and Sathamanam Bhavati.

Being such a versatile artist, Anupama has also worked in other industries, namely Kannada films and Telugu films. In 2024, she was seen in Tillu Square, and she is busy with some highly anticipated projects like Bison, JSK, and Lockdown. The fans eagerly await her upcoming ventures, revealing her sheer brilliance.

Dhruv Vikram & Anupama Parameswaran: The Dating Rumors Explained

The rumors about Anupama’s love life have been making the rounds lately and only intensified after discovering a Spotify playlist titled Blue Moon. While the playlist consists of many romantic tracks, the real show-stealer is the profile picture, which allegedly shows Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran locking lips. The post went viral, creating a huge rumor mill about their relationship. Yet, neither Anupama nor Dhruv has officially confirmed or denied it.

To add fuel to the fire, both actors will be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s much-awaited Bison. Dhruv Vikram, son of the legendary actor Vikram, is also making waves in the industry. His recent film Mahaan (2022), where he shared screen space with his father, was also received well.

While fans await the on-screen chemistry in Bison, the truth about their real-time relationship remains a mystery. Only time will tell whether these rumors are true or speculation from fans.

